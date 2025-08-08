Dallas Wings make Paige Bueckers injury announcement vs. Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
The Dallas Wings are taking on the New York Liberty for the third time in two weeks on Friday night. Rookie sensation Paige Bueckers left Tuesday's game against the Liberty with a back injury but still played 31 minutes, not expecting it to keep her out much, if at all.
However, she missed practice on Thursday and was on the initial injury report as questionable. The Dallas Wings released their final injury report about an hour and a half ahead of tip-off, ruling Bueckers out for the game with her back injury, though.
Dallas enters the game with an 8-22 record, so it makes no sense to press Bueckers through injury if she's not feeling 100%. Although they could make a playoff push, sitting 6.5 games back, it's not entirely likely that they could make it in.
With Bueckers out, expect Arike Ogunbowale to see more opportunity, as well as hopefully more chances for new acquisition Diamond Miller, who played just 7 minutes in her Wings debut after being traded for DiJonai Carrington. The former second overall pick is still talented, but fell out of the rotation in Minnesota after a knee injury. The path to playing time shouldn't be as tough in Dallas.
Dallas and New York will tip off around 6:30 p.m. CST, with the Liberty missing two-time MVP Breanna Stewart for this game.
Dallas Wings Coach Chris Koclanes Wrong Again
When Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked on Thursday about Bueckers missing practice, here was his response: “Just rest. Day to day. She should be fine for tomorrow."
Well, she wasn't fine apparently, and is sitting out this game. Koclanes has caught a lot of criticism for how he's run the team. Fans often think he avoids answers or doesn't always have the back of his players.
A bench reaction went viral recently when Koclanes was drawing up a play late in the game, and everybody on the bench either seemed confused or displeased by the play call, including Bueckers. And the play didn't work, almost proving Bueckers' point if she was a little upset with the call.
With Bueckers out for this game, her next opportunity could come against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, which is also at home. The Wings have been careful with Paige Bueckers this season, resting her in back-to-back opportunities due to knee tendinitis and a torn ACL in college.
