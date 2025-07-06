WNBA star Paige Bueckers throws ball against wall during Dallas Wings practice
Calm, cool, and collected. Those are just a few of the words you can use to describe Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers' transition to the WNBA. Bueckers is quickly becoming known for her level-headed approach on the court, earning respect from teammates and competitors.
At the same time, the talented rookie is a natural-born competitor. She wasn't a three-time All-American and national champion at UConn for no reason.
Sometimes you just have to let the competitive fire flow. That's exactly what Bueckers did during a recent practice on Saturday.
After missing a three-pointer at the top of the arc, Bueckers had to blow off some steam. She let out a fierce yell that echoed in the gym before asking a staff member for a basketball. Bueckers promptly tossed the ball against the wall with two hands. After it bounced back to her, she threw the basketball at the wall again, this time with one hand.
Bueckers concluded her brief scene of frustration by passing the ball back to the staffer and heading back over to the drill. Clearly, she didn't need long to get everything under control.
This isn't a side of Bueckers that fans get to see very often but it just goes to show how much she's focused on perfection. With all the work that she's putting in, the tiniest errors can lead to irritation.
It is worth noting that none of her teammates or coaches seemed surprised. They understand Bueckers' competitive nature.
In 14 appearances, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 35.4 minutes per game. She's shooting 47.5% from the field, 34.8% from the three-point line, and 86.7% from the free throw line.
Bueckers was recently named the WNBA's Rookie of the Month for June. She's become the fastest player in league history to total 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists.
The Dallas Wings return to action against the Phoenix Mercury at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 7. The Wings have won five of their last seven games.
