Dallas Wings On SI

WNBA star Paige Bueckers throws ball against wall during Dallas Wings practice

Bueckers let off some steam in a recent practice.

Dustin Lewis

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Calm, cool, and collected. Those are just a few of the words you can use to describe Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers' transition to the WNBA. Bueckers is quickly becoming known for her level-headed approach on the court, earning respect from teammates and competitors.

At the same time, the talented rookie is a natural-born competitor. She wasn't a three-time All-American and national champion at UConn for no reason.

READ MORE: Basketball legend decides between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sometimes you just have to let the competitive fire flow. That's exactly what Bueckers did during a recent practice on Saturday.

After missing a three-pointer at the top of the arc, Bueckers had to blow off some steam. She let out a fierce yell that echoed in the gym before asking a staff member for a basketball. Bueckers promptly tossed the ball against the wall with two hands. After it bounced back to her, she threw the basketball at the wall again, this time with one hand.

Bueckers concluded her brief scene of frustration by passing the ball back to the staffer and heading back over to the drill. Clearly, she didn't need long to get everything under control.

This isn't a side of Bueckers that fans get to see very often but it just goes to show how much she's focused on perfection. With all the work that she's putting in, the tiniest errors can lead to irritation.

It is worth noting that none of her teammates or coaches seemed surprised. They understand Bueckers' competitive nature.

In 14 appearances, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 35.4 minutes per game. She's shooting 47.5% from the field, 34.8% from the three-point line, and 86.7% from the free throw line.

Bueckers was recently named the WNBA's Rookie of the Month for June. She's become the fastest player in league history to total 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists.

The Dallas Wings return to action against the Phoenix Mercury at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 7. The Wings have won five of their last seven games.

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers gets brutally honest about WNBA's physicality

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Paige Bueckers