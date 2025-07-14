Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers makes announcement after loss to Fever’s Caitlin Clark
Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings couldn't secure a signature win Sunday against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The Wings' 102-83 loss marked a continuous tailspin at the worst possible time right before the WNBA All-Star festivities commence this weekend.
Nevertheless, Bueckers seems to be in good spirits following the loss to one of her good friends. Monday, Bueckers took to social media to reveal a huge announcement that has the Internet abuzz.
The announcement? An exclusive endorsement from Wingstop, because why not, right?
Bueckers Goes Mainstream
"Drafted to the flavor league," Bueckers wrote. "Officially part of the first-ever Wingstop Rookie Draft Class. Now you can get like me. My very own Wingstop bundle just dropped 👀 Tap in with my go-to flavors, or mix it up… I won’t judge. With 12 fire flavors, you really can’t go wrong.Pull up to a Wingstop near you or hit that order button online."
Bueckers earned a plethora of support on the post with over 75,000 likes and 300-plus comments and counting as of 12:30 p.m. ET.
"welcome to the flavor league rook," Wingstop's page commented.
"I’m hungry," the Overtime women's basketball account added.
"When your team and your taste buds both say Wings," another account dedicated to Bueckers wrote. "I get it now. I’m only eating Wingstop the rest of the year."
It's a fitting partnership, not just considering the team Bueckers plays for but the popularity of the restaurant when it comes to consuming live sports. Ads appear almost daily across a multitude of events, making it eye-catching in an attempt to sell consumers about the product.
Despite playing on different teams, Bueckers continues to push toward WNBA Rookie of the Year honors while making her mark as one of the league's mainstays.
For now, though, it's back to business for the Minnesota native and ex-UConn legend.
