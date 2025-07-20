Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers makes history during WNBA All-Star Game
The WNBA All-Star Game is taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday night, with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers getting the nod as the lone rookie starter. She was on Napheesa Collier's team, along with Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, and Nneka Ogwumike.
They were facing off against Caitlin Clark's team, but Clark was injured and didn't participate. On Clark's team, they started Kelsey Mitchell, Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Young, Aliyah Boston, and A'ja Wilson.
To open the game, Team Collier set up a play for Paige Bueckers to hit a four-point shot, which they had specifically for the WNBA All-Star Game. And, because Bueckers has a flair for the dramatic, she knocked it down, making it the first four-point basket in WNBA All-Star Game history.
At halftime, Team Collier is dominating 82-60, but that four-pointer is Bueckers' only points of the game. But she did lead the team in minutes with 11 and assists with 5.
Napheesa Collier was pacing the field with 18 points and five rebounds. Everyone for Team Collier had scored at least four points by halftime, as they were doing a good job of shutting Team Clark down. It's unfortunate that Caitlin Clark couldn't perform on Saturday night, especially in front of the home crowd, which is why ticket prices dropped so much once it was announced she wouldn't be playing.
Bueckers was the only All-Star for the Dallas Wings, as Arike Ogunbowale wasn't selected after four straight appearances and winning All-Star Game MVP last season.
