Paige Bueckers recalls 1-on-1 game with UConn legend before WNBA All-Star Game
Former UConn national champion and Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers will have her week culminate with the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis Saturday night from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
But, before any game is practice, of course. It was a unique one for Bueckers, who had her All-Star teammate and ex-UConn legend Napheesa Collier join in on the fun: a one-on-one game.
“I beat her,” Collier said via CT Insider. "Paige is such an amazing player, so fun. It's really cool to have her young energy on the team, too. I'm excited to play the game with her.”
Outside of the friendly matchup, Bueckers said playing in the All-Star Game is a culmination of a dream.
"I'm being coached by Cheryl (Reeve) in the All-Star Game, playing with the best players in the world," Bueckers said. "So, it's just a crazy experience. I'm extremely thankful for it. I just never want to take it for granted what I get to do here and being a part of this, so I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can.”
Bueckers hasn't had much time to smell the roses, but she has started to realize things are coming full circle for her.
Bueckers Is Soaking It In
"I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can,” Bueckers said. “And be present in it, because you just don't really know what you're doing until you kind of reflect on it, just because you're so busy living in the moment and you don't really just enjoy everything that's happening."
Bueckers says every moment thus far has been a teachable one where during a season in which Bueckers may become the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
“There's so many amazing players here and amazing women that I can just learn so much from,” Bueckers said.
The WNBA All-Star game gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
