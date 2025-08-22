Dan Patrick says a Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers rivalry is exactly what WNBA needs
The WNBA is seeing a massive growth in popularity, and a lot of that is due to young superstars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Clark's style of play has been immensly popular since her days at Iowa, while Bueckers has lit the WNBA on fire in her rookie campaign, putting up one of the better rookie seasons we've seen in recent memory.
The two stars have been facing off against each other since high school, but the iconic sports commentator Dan Patrick wants to see them lean into the rivalry, thinking the league could use it.
“This was supposed to be the rivalry, this was supposed to be Caitlin Clark versus Paige Beckers, and hopefully it will be, and I think we're trying to have other rivalries, but that's not the rivalry,” Patrick said. “Have those two against each other, then maybe have something, and Caitlin Clark banged up again.
“Now, keep in mind, Paige Beckers was Caitlin Clark before Caitlin Clark,” Patrick continued. “She was the player of the year as a freshman. Then she went through a couple of knee surgeries, and really, perseverance got her to be the number one pick in the draft. And watching her, she had four three pointers, I think she made all four, but she loves the mid-range jump shot.
"...Now it's not, you know, sexy, exciting, and it's not logo threes. But she is so good at understanding, you know, where to attack. I loved watching her, but she made it look effortless putting up 44.”
Buckers is coming off a 44-point outing against the Los Angeles Sparks, matching the rookie record for points in a game.
Caitlin Clark Won the Lone Matchup Against Paige Bueckers This Season
Caitlin Clark has only played in 13 games this season as she's been in and out of the lineup due to a groin injury. So, the two young stars have only matched up once in the four games between the two teams. Clark's Indiana Fever beat Bueckers' Dallas Wings 102-83 ahead of the All-Star Break, and Clark slightly outplayed Bueckers.
Clark put up 14 points, 13 assists, and 5 steals, getting most of those steals by reading Bueckers. Paige Bueckers had a good game overall with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, but the the four turnovers from the like Rookie of the Year were a few too many.
