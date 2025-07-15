ESPN ranks where Paige Bueckers stands in the WNBA compared to Caitlin Clark
The WNBA All-Star Game is coming up this weekend. The exhibition will feature a plethora of established stars and rising players around the league.
While New York's Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas's A'Ja Wilson, and Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are expected to take center stage, the Dallas Wings have produced an all-star for the fifth straight season.
Rookie sensation and Wings guard, Paige Bueckers, will represent the franchise in Indianapolis as a member of Team Collier. It's possible that Bueckers could participate in the three-point shootout or skills challenge as well.
Regardless, Bueckers has swiftly proven that she's one of the most talented players in the league. She will have an opportunity to be a dominant force for years to come.
With the campaign just over the halfway mark and the break nearing, ESPN rounded up the top-25 players in the WNBA this season. To no surprise, Bueckers cracked the list, slotting in at No. 13.
It's worth noting that she was unranked at the start of the preseason. Bueckers is gaining attention quickly. She came in four spots behind Clark, who was ranked ninth after recently returning from an injury.
The top three was made up by Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, Wilson, and Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas.
"Winning has been tough to come by in Dallas, but Bueckers has been stellar in her debut season as an All-Star and the clear favorite for rookie of the year," Alexa Philippou wrote. "She ranks top 10 in scoring and is one of three players to average at least 18 points and five assists per game. In just 17 contests, she has had eight games with 15-plus points and five-plus assists, already tied for third most all time by any rookie."
Bueckers' performance hasn't translated into wins thus far. With that being said, Dallas started out 1-11 and has gone 5-5 since then, so things are starting to get on the right track.
In 17 starts, Bueckers has averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals in 34.7 minutes per game. She's shooting 45.6% from the field, 33.9% from the three-point line, and 85.3% from the charity stripe.
Bueckers is one of the most efficient mid-range players in the game.
