Girlfriend of WNBA superstar Paige Bueckers makes huge announcement

The Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd relationship is taking a huge next step. Not only are they officially together, but they are blossoming into a national phenomenon: a podcast.
According to CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzalez, Fudd will host her show called "Fudd Around and Find Out," which premieres Aug. 7. Although Fudd is the host, she may have her girlfriend on early in the series with the potential to boost momentum.
"I'm expecting her podcast to be great," Bueckers said. "I'm excited that she gets to have that platform to talk a little bit more about who she is on and off the court."
Bueckers says she expects Fudd to grow her brand with the potential to reach a larger audience than just WNBA fans.
"I'm sure she'll be great," Bueckers said. "I know she has a great co-host and should have some great guests. I'm happy for her."
Fudd took to Instagram to make her announcement about the podcast, one distributed by iHeart Media.
Azzi Fudd Makes It Official
"So excited to officially announce my podcast, Fudd Around And Find Out 💖This has been a dream of mine in the making, and I’m so excited to work with iHeart and Unanimous Media to bring it to life! First episode drops August 7th," Fudd posted. "Listen to the trailer wherever you listen to your podcasts!"
Fudd and Bueckers starred at UConn this past year, winning a national title. Bueckers is now one of the main faces of a rebuilding Dallas Wings team that is about to embark on the second half of the season through the beginning of September.
The Wings may miss the postseason, but the Bueckers-Fudd relationship could be the beginning of a new generation of WNBA stardom few saw coming.
