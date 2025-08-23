Paige Bueckers getting help from Dallas Wings teammates
When Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks and the team still lost by a point, it appeared her teammates weren't giving her much help.
However, things turned around in the game against the Seattle Storm. While the Wings lost by 35 points, other Wings players shined instead of Bueckers, namely Maddy Siegrist, who scored a team-high 12 points.
“She’s been a consistent scoring threat since she came back, and we need that,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth.
“Today she was really good on the offensive boards in the first half, getting us second possessions. She continues to be a good cutter off-ball, and we’ve been mixing and matching her inside and out depending on matchups.”
Siegrist is also hoping to show up off the court as well, showcasing a desire to become a more vocal leader within the locker room.
“For me, it’s just trying to keep everyone together,” Siegrist said via Afseth.
“We still have seven games left, so you just want to go out and compete. You want to be the best version of yourself as a team every single night. Being in my third year, I’ve had a lot of different roles on teams. This is probably the most vocal I’ve been, so I’m trying to use my voice in spots where it helps.”
Siegrist's contributions have been a nice complement for Bueckers, but she is going to need more help than that. Diamond Miller, who was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx for DiJonai Carrington, has also shown some growth in her brief time with the team.
“She’s another great young piece with tremendous upside,” Koclanes said of Miller via Afseth.
“Her length, athleticism, and versatility on defense let her guard multiple positions. Offensively, she’s still getting comfortable with spacing and timing, but we’ll continue to find opportunities for her to attack downhill and put pressure on the rim.”
If Miller and Siegrist can grow alongside Bueckers, the Wings could have a strong core moving forward.
