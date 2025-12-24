Media sends virtual gift to Wings star Paige Bueckers in time for Christmas
Christmas Day is rapidly approaching, which means The Athletic's "winners and losers" across the sports world are officially out to put a bow on this year's calendar.
Specifically in the women's sports category, this year can't be topped without a mention of Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers. Before eventually becoming the No. 1 overall selection by the Wings in this year's WNBA Draft, Bueckers led the UConn Huskies and her former coach, Geno Auriemma, to a national title win.
The achievement put Bueckers and Auriemma on the "gift" list, making their holiday season a little bit extra special.
"Entering the 2024-25 season, the pressure on Paige Bueckers — already a national Player of the Year and multi-time All-American — was mounting to end the drought and cement her Huskies’ legacy with the ultimate crown," Sabreena Merchant wrote.
Paige Bueckers' Success Isn't Secretive
READ MORE: UConn's Azzi Fudd making case to be selected first overall by Dallas Wings
Merchant gave Bueckers further kudos after successfully transitioning to the WNBA despite the Wings' on-court hardships.
"Bueckers dazzled as she captured more national honors and was the no-brainer No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. She ended the season as an All-Star starter, all-WNBA second-team, and Rookie of the Year, then she was invited to Team USA as one of the senior national team’s future faces." Merchant wrote.
Bueckers and Auriemma have remained tightly connected since they parted ways this spring. Auriemma has already been an anchor in Bueckers' career, giving his full support to new Wings coach Jose Fernandez as he tries to clean up the mess that former coach Chris Koclanes was initially all-in on fixing before his firing.
Can Paige Bueckers Remain Elite?
As the New Year draws closer, Bueckers has a lot to look forward to. Whether it's playing board games to meet new fans, attending various events worldwide, embracing her personal side, or perfecting her craft as one of the WNBA's key stars, she has the blueprint to do it all.
If she lives up to the hype, there's GM Curt Miller to thank for his efforts at the top of the organization. If not, it's another saga where it was a bite of the apple that eventually turned sour before it was too late.
In a few years, the answer will be fully solidified. Until then, though, the jury is still out on how good Bueckers may become. But, if her WNBA Rookie of the Year feat demonstrates anything, her path to stardom is there for the taking if it isn't obvious already.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers reveals huge positive about Team USA experience
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.