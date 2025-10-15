Paige Bueckers may be bigger Dallas basketball star than Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is closing out her first season in the WNBA, where she made a mere $78,831 on her rookie deal.
Given the fact that Bueckers is one of the best players in the world, that's an extremely low paygrade. Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bradford William Davis believes Bueckers is the "best basketball star in North Texas" and she needs a raise.
"Bueckers is exceptional in the exact way basketball is singular among other team sports for its capacity for aesthetic self-expression. As a fan of the sport, you can appreciate the players not only for who performs the best (usually her!) but also for how the best perform, and she is already one of the best at clowning her opponents with improvisational circus acts," Davis wrote.
"Bueckers earns her real money by aggressively marketing herself outside her day job. I’m glad Lamborghini, DoorDash, and Gatorade understand what her main employer evidently doesn’t. But I hope that sometime soon, hustling off the court will be strictly optional instead of a means to survival. For Bueckers and the good of her sport and for the rest of us still practicing our free throws."
READ MORE: Does Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers go before Caitlin Clark in WNBA fantasy draft?
Bueckers earns more praise after stellar WNBA season
The most eye-catching part of Davis' article was the fact that he called Bueckers the best basketball star in North Texas, which is high praise. Considering the fact that Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and fellow No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg play with the Dallas Mavericks, that is a big deal.
However, Bueckers was on the All-WNBA Second Team this past season. None of the Mavs' big trio is expected to make the All-NBA teams this season, so there is an argument for the Wings guard to be the best of the bunch.
During the offseason, Bueckers will participate in the 2026 Unrivaled season down in south Florida before returning to the Lone Star State for training camp with the Wings.
READ MORE: Three draft prospects to keep an eye on for Dallas Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.