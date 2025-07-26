Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings go viral over reaction to coach
The Dallas Wings fell on the road to the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night, losing 86-76. The Wings allowed five different Valkyries to score double figures, led by Tiffany Hayes with 17 points. Paige Bueckers was able to match that with 17 points of her own, but the team defense allowed 56 points in the second half after only allowing 30 in the first.
It was clear the game was going against the Wings, but they put up a fight, finding themselves down by just six with 59 seconds remaining. During a timeout, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was drawing up a play in the huddle. And it must not have been a good play based on the reaction of the bench, in what has become a viral moment.
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers continues historic start in loss to Valkyries
Watching Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Haley Jones individually all showed reactions of disbelief and surprise. Clearly, whatever Coach Koclanes drew up didn't work because the Wings wouldn't score for the rest of the game.
Coach Koclanes has drawn considerable criticism from Dallas Wings and WNBA fans, as he often avoids answering questions in press conferences and frequently changes the team's playing style. Paige Bueckers has had her role shifted a few times, but has always found ways to be productive. Others have struggled with shifting roles.
The Wings will now return to Dallas for a quick four-game homestand, starting against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd, and ending against the Indiana Fever on Friday in American Airlines Center, although Caitlin Clark may miss that game, too.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings make Las Vegas Aces announcement
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.