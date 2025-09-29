Paige Bueckers earns another honor after historic WNBA rookie season
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is the WNBA Rookie of the Year, so her making the league's All-Rookie team shouldn't have been a surprise.
However, Bueckers was officially named as one of the five players on the All-Rookie First Team.
Bueckers makes All-Rookie team
Joining Bueckers on the team is Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga, Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron, her teammate Kiki Iriafen and Golden State Valkyries center Janelle Salaun.
Bueckers, Malonga, Citron and Iriafen were the first four picks in the WNBA Draft this season, but Salaun found a role with the expansion Valkyries.
In her rookie season, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Wings in 36 appearances. While the Wings struggled to win many games, picking up just 10 for the season, they established Bueckers as the focal point of the team moving forward.
"No rookie has had more thrust on her shoulders than Bueckers, whose 15 shots per game are not only the most among any first-year player but the seventh-most in the league. The Wings star is efficient in her chances, shooting 47.4 percent from the field — the highest mark of any guard who attempts more than 10 shots per game — and she’s shown she can be a high-level facilitator too," The Athletic wrote.
"Bueckers’ season peaked on Aug. 20 when she became the league’s first player to score at least 40 points this season, and she broke the WNBA single-game rookie scoring record with 44 points against the Sparks. But her body of work has been impressive throughout the season. We agree that Bueckers deserves this award."
With Bueckers racking up another award, she will use it as fuel to get the Wings back up towards the top of the WNBA standings with some help from another high pick in the 2026 draft to build a core.
