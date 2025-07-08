Paige Bueckers gets huge injury update ahead of Angel Reese matchup
The Dallas Wings did not have a pleasant time in their most recent game against the Phoenix Mercury. Dallas beat them in Dallas last week, but the Phoenix exacted severe revenge, smacking the Wings 102-72 on Monday night. Sami Whitcomb lit the Wings up, putting up 36 points on an efficient 12/19 points.
During the game, Paige Bueckers took a hit to the head on a play in the first quarter that somehow wasn't called a foul. She lingered on the court for a little, clearly dazed, while the Mercury ran the other way in transition. She would finish the game, playing just 24 minutes after sitting for a little while, ending with 11 points, and continuing her streak of double-digit scoring outings to start her career.
Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked about it after the game, stating, "We talked to her here, she's feeling okay."
Dallas has a quick turnaround, flying to Chicago to take on Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins, and the Sky on Wednesday night. The WNBA All-Star Game is also right around the corner, and Bueckers was selected as a starter.
Wednesday is an important game for the Wings. Before Monday's loss to the Mercury, they had won five of their last seven games as they look to rebound from their poor 1-11 start. Chicago hasn't been much better, entering Tuesday's game against the Washington Mystics with a 5-12 record, and then they'll play the Wings on the second night of a back-to-back.
Bueckers and the Wings playing against Reese and the Sky is a matchup of two of the highest-profile athletes in the WNBA. Reese is averaging a double-double with 12.6 PPG and 12.8 RPG, while Bueckers has averaged 18.2 PPG and 5.5 APG through her first 15 games.
