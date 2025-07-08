Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark for rookie scoring in WNBA history
Paige Bueckers has had a tremendous start to her career. Even if the Dallas Wings are making their way through injuries and starting four rookies at times, as the team sits with a 6-14 record, not a lot of blame can be placed on Bueckers with the way she's started her career.
Bueckers has already moved into a tie for 7th all-time with the most consecutive double-digit scoring games to start a career, joining MVPs Elena Delle Donne and Lauren Jackson in doing so. But she also joined Caitlin Clark in another rare feat.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers joins legends in WNBA history with performance against Mercury
Through the first 15 games of her career, Bueckers is averaging 18.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.5 APG. According to Polymarket Hoops on X/Twitter, Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the only rookies to average at least 15 PPG and 5 APG through the first 15 games of a career. She's actually pacing Clark in scoring to this point, as Clark averaged 16.1 PPG and 6.5 APG through her first 15 games. It wouldn't be until the last third of the season that Clark really started to turn it up.
Bueckers was named to the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19th in Indianapolis. She garnered the most fan votes for a rookie ever, even surpassing Clark's mark last year by more than 100,000 votes. That's on top of being named the Rookie of the Month for June.
Clark is a captain in the WNBA All-Star Game, and she could select Bueckers to her team. The draft is being held on Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Mercury star gives huge praise to Wings' Paige Bueckers
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.