Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark for rookie scoring in WNBA history

Certainly not a bad company to be in for the Dallas Wings star.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers has had a tremendous start to her career. Even if the Dallas Wings are making their way through injuries and starting four rookies at times, as the team sits with a 6-14 record, not a lot of blame can be placed on Bueckers with the way she's started her career.

Bueckers has already moved into a tie for 7th all-time with the most consecutive double-digit scoring games to start a career, joining MVPs Elena Delle Donne and Lauren Jackson in doing so. But she also joined Caitlin Clark in another rare feat.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Through the first 15 games of her career, Bueckers is averaging 18.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.5 APG. According to Polymarket Hoops on X/Twitter, Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the only rookies to average at least 15 PPG and 5 APG through the first 15 games of a career. She's actually pacing Clark in scoring to this point, as Clark averaged 16.1 PPG and 6.5 APG through her first 15 games. It wouldn't be until the last third of the season that Clark really started to turn it up.

Bueckers was named to the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19th in Indianapolis. She garnered the most fan votes for a rookie ever, even surpassing Clark's mark last year by more than 100,000 votes. That's on top of being named the Rookie of the Month for June.

Clark is a captain in the WNBA All-Star Game, and she could select Bueckers to her team. The draft is being held on Tuesday night.

