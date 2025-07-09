Paige Bueckers needs stronger supporting cast with Wings
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is the face of the franchise, but it will take more than just her to get the team back towards the top of the standings.
Bueckers could be the future of the league, but the talent level in the WNBA is higher than ever, and teams need more than a superstar to contend.
The Athletic insider Sabreena Merchant highlighted Dallas' needs to build a team around Bueckers.
Wings building around Paige Bueckers
"As Dallas has dealt with a rash of injuries, the absence of the veterans has clarified who fits around Paige Bueckers. Every decision the Wings make from here on out should be to optimize Bueckers, and the rookies seem to match her playing style," Merchant wrote.
"JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James play with pace and make quick decisions with the ball. Quinerly is always pushing the tempo of makes and misses, while James immediately knows how she wants to attack, whether that’s with a shot or a drive.
"Luisa Geiselsöder is a little more methodical in the half court, but she’s a useful screening and handoff partner — the pairing of Bueckers and Geiselsöder has a better true shooting percentage than any other Bueckers duo. In the win against Phoenix, Dallas got 72 points from rookies, the most of any WNBA team since 1999, per Across the Timeline. It was also the first time in league history that three rookies have had at least 15 points and five assists."
The more the Wings learn about the supporting cast around Bueckers, the better the team will become.
Bueckers is the type of player a team can build around to win a championship, but she needs the right teammates around her to make it work.
Bueckers and the Wings are back in action tonight against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
