Paige Bueckers shares surprise to commemorate UConn national title
Soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers threw it back for a little bit of fun with her alma mater fairly recently.
After winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award and helping lead the Dallas Wings to a few signature wins for an otherwise forgettable season that saw the departure of now-former coach Chris Koclanes, Bueckers took a small break to go back to her glory years at UConn as the team won a national title this past spring.
Bueckers and fellow former teammates Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd inspired the Wings' championship ring. Bueckers broke down what the ring encompasses.
"Here is the tour of the national championship ring," Bueckers said in the video. "I'm a huge silver girl. We all collaborated. We wanted mostly silver. But we got the national championship trophy as the gold, of course. And then the "UConn" across the front. And the blue and the silver. Lots of silver. Diamonds, of course, on the side. You got your last name and your number. The other side, we've got 2025, the year we won, and "the power of friendship."
Bueckers added an interesting element that helped propel the Huskies to a national title.
"[The phrase], which is the reason why we did win it," Bueckers said. "And then the bottom vibes was our vibe of the year. We just went off of straight vibes and we stuck together through, through it all. And on the inside of the ring where you put your finger, we have the national championship score, the Final Four score, the Elite Eight score and the Sweet Sixteen score. So kind of the journey to get there."
Lastly, one of the coolest elements of the ring was what Bueckers described as a "piece of the basketball."
"Then having your last name and your number right on the inside of there," Bueckers said. "So, all in all, a beautiful decoration of all that we accomplished. And I think you kind of just encapsulated everything that we had. And everything that we went through to get there."
The Huskies finished the season 37-3 with an undefeated conference record at 18-0, beating out Creighton to win the league by two games. Fresh off a national title, Bueckers became the No. 1 overall pick in this past year's WNBA Draft, helping usher in a new era of Wings basketball.
Now, the Wings will attempt to get back in the postseason in the coming years.
