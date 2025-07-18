Paige Bueckers' hopes of winning WNBA's Rookie of the Year for Dallas Wings revealed
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers could have some good news coming her way soon.
That's according to Sports Illustrated betting analyst Peter Dewey, who revealed his favorites to win WNBA Rookie of the Year by season's end based upon FanDuel Sportsbook odds.
As of Thursday, Bueckers sits as an overwhelming favorite to win the award, as she would join the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark as the first back-to-back rookies to take home the accolade in consecutive years. Bueckers sits at -6000, followed by the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron (+3000) and fellow teammate Kiki Iriafen (+3000).
Paige Bueckers' Rookie of the Year Odds Revealed
Dewey says betting Bueckers is certainly not a value play in terms of ROI, but having entirely favorable odds should make Bueckers' fan base feel good about her chances of winning. Bueckers' team sits at 6-17, as the former UConn Huskies star is one of the few bright spots the team has going for it.
"It’s hard to make an argument against Bueckers in this market, as the Wings guard has clearly been the team’s best player in the 2025 season," Dewey wrote.
Dewey says he has noticed a vast improvement from Bueckers since getting back to full strength last month.
Paige Bueckers At 100 Percent Is Hard To Beat
"Bueckers has scored 20 or more points in eight of her last 12 games, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field," Dewey wrote. "The rookie’s efficiency as a scorer is impressive, as she’s shooting better than Caitlin Clark did as a rookie last season."
Bueckers will have a chance to gain an even bigger pop over the next two nights during WNBA All-Star weekend in Clark's absence despite Bueckers having lost to the former Iowa Hawkeyes icon this past weekend.
Bueckers has much going for her right now outside of basketball, too. Whether it's her relationship with Azzi Fudd or collaborating with Wingstop, the buzz around her couldn't be bigger.
Now, it remains to be seen if she can do enough to lay claim to the top spot by winning the award.
