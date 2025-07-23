Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers responds after huge Dallas Wings win

The Dallas Wings are victorious to start the second half of the WNBA season.

Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell shoots the ball against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and her teammates pulled off an impressive 87-63 win against the Seattle Storm on the road, but that doesn't mean the No. 1 overall pick is satisfied.

Bueckers scored 14 points in the win against the Storm, but she isn't looking too intensely at one game and performance.

Bueckers spoke with reporters after the game, explaining her thoughts about the win.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers shoots the ball against Seattle Storm guard Zia Cooke
Bueckers remains focused after win

“Alright, well truly I'm not a huge fan of momentum because it takes you away from the present,” Bueckers told reporters postgame h/t ClutchPoints contributor Joey Mistretta.

“And lets former games, former possessions dictate what you're doing in that singular possession. So, I think the momentum is just us trying to be better every single day, every single practice that we show up… Not letting any win dictate, like, we want to play the way we're gonna play next game regardless of what happened the game before. Disregarding momentum, we just want to continue to get better every single game.”

The Wings could build momentum, but they are continuing to take things one game at a time.

As a young team, the women on the roster cannot get too low after losses or high after wins. Simply put, they have to take the good and bad that came with the latest victory and apply it to their next game.

The Wings will stay on the west coast as they travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Valkyries at 9 p.m. CT on Friday.

