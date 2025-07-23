Paige Bueckers, rookie guards remain top priority for Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings may be coming off of a big win against the Seattle Storm to kick off the second half of their season, but the playoffs still seem like a tough goal to accomplish.
The Wings are 7-17, which is good enough for the second-worst record in the WNBA behind the Connecticut Sun.
ESPN insider Michael Voepel looked into the Wings' first half and determined that the rest of the season should be dedicated to the growth of their rookie guards.
Wings rookies taking focus in second half
"Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have been the best part of watching the otherwise disappointing Wings. One can assume some of the veterans won't be back in Dallas next season, but this guard trio will. Their energy and hustle can be one of the foundations for a new-look Wings team in 2026. How they play the rest of this season will help determine that," Voepel wrote.
The season has always been about building around Bueckers and seeing how far she can take the team.
Adding even more of a focus towards that will be key towards Dallas' development over the next several months.
If Bueckers and the Wings can salvage a few more wins like last night's in the final 20 games of the season, they can carry that momentum into next season.
The Wings are back in action on Friday night as they take on the expansion Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.
