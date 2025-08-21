Wings star Paige Bueckers accomplishes another ridiculous feat in WNBA history
Paige Bueckers has done it again.
The Dallas Wings star and No. 1 overall pick has put the WNBA on notice throughout her rookie season in the league. That continued on Wednesday night as Bueckers put together her most productive outing at the professional level so far, staking a claim to another piece of history in the process.
Despite a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, Bueckers stole the show. She put up a career-high 44 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes. Even more noteworthy, Bueckers shot a blistering 17/21 (80.9%) from the field while going perfect from three-point range (4/4) and the charity stripe (6/6).
Paige Bueckers Adds More WNBA History To Rookie Season
Bueckers' 44 points were the most by any player in the league this season. To add to that, the scoring output was the most by any rookie in WNBA history.
The game marked the second time this season that Bueckers has eclipsed 30+ points. That meant more flowers her way as she became the 14th rookie all-time to have multiple 30+ point performances.
Bueckers previously notched 35 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and a block in Dallas' loss to the Phoenix Mercury on June 11.
The rising star has already been named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year twice. She previously became the fastest player in league history to total 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists.
Recently, Bueckers also added the honor of becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to accumulate 500 points and 100 assists.
Earlier this year, Bueckers was named a starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game for Team Clark. In the exhibition, she hit the first four-point shot in league history.
It's been an exciting rookie season for Bueckers and it's not over. The Wings won't be participating in the playoffs but Bueckers still has eight games remaining to keep rising up the record books.
