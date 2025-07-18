WNBA superstar Paige Bueckers feels disrespected after recent meeting
More than 40 WNBA players met in Indianapolis for the first in-person meeting for the CBA negotiations. The current CBA is set to expire on October 31st, and the current players are fighting for better revenue sharing for increased contracts.
Breanna Stewart was the most outspoken about how poorly this meeting went, saying it was full of "fluff," and not a lot of progress was made, with 45 minutes spent just making introductions.
"I think yesterday’s meeting was good for the fact that we could be in the same room as the league and the Board of Governors. But, I think, to be frank, it was a wasted opportunity," Stewart said
Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers was also among those in attendance for the meeting, who called the negotiations and the first proposal offered by the league "disrespectful," according to Front Office Sports.
The players' union rejected the first offer submitted by the WNBA about a month ago, and it seems no progress has been made. People have reported that the WNBA could be headed toward a lockout this offseason as the players fight for more revenue in a league that has seen a massive boost in popularity because of star young players such as Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.
New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud was also in attendance for the meeting, who said of it, "I would say I don’t think any progress is made. The players and our union really just prepared to allow them to see a forefront. A forefront that is not playing. A forefront that understands the worth, the value, and we’re going to continue to push for everything that we’ve earned. The word 'earned' is something that needs to be highlighted.”
Bueckers is in Indianapolis for her first WNBA All-Star Game appearance, as she was voted in as a starter as a rookie despite the Wings' struggles. She's having a historic rookie season, averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG.
