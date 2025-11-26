Paige Bueckers sends touching message to USC star JuJu Watkins amid setback
Despite entering her second WNBA season next spring, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has drawn a liking to USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins as both have gone through their own off-court adversities.
Watkins, who eventually won the Wooden Award despite tearing her ACL, got the attention of Bueckers after the UConn Huskies went on to win a national title last spring after Bueckers had suffered an injury of her own. Bueckers was asked about the comparison on the "What Drives Winning" podcast, saying she clearly does relate to Watkins in going through similar circumstances.
“When I was going through my process, I watched my old highlights back and would remind myself who I was before the injury,” Bueckers said. “Because there’s always that self-doubt of, can you get back to that level? Or can you be the person that you were before you got hurt?
Bueckers proud of Watkins' injury recovery
Bueckers said she took great pride in watching Watkins' road to recovery from affar, reminding her she could achieve anything.
“To have something that fresh that you can look back on, it inspires you and motivates you and it’s just that extra fuel to conquer the journey that lies ahead," Bueckers said.
Having played against each other in the past, Bueckers said she was an anchor for Watkins during the rough patch and genuinely cared about her well-being.
“You don’t get to be as good as JuJu Watkins if you don’t have a great motor, a great work ethic, and she’s going to attack this process just as she’s attacked basketball,” Bueckers said.
Bueckers added that Watkins will be better off in the long run once she is 100 percent healthy on a consistent basis.
“Just as she’s great at basketball, she’s going to be great at this recovery process. Just disappointed for her but know she will be back better than ever and this will just be a little setback to the great story she will have," Bueckers said.
They may not be teammates, but it's clear that both have a bond for one another that can't be recreated by anyone else.
Through Bueckers's recollection, it's clear that both understand why they are there for one another and why it's vital for each to look after the other in times of despair and dire need. It's evident that Bueckers' carries is just as much about her sport as seeing her fellow opponents and peers work together to uplift each other and demonstrate the great need for kindness.
It's a friendship that will likely last for a long time.
