Paige Bueckers suffers scary hit to head during Dallas Wings game
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers underwent a bit of adversity Monday night after suffering a potentially season-turning collision in a 102-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury Monday night. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak, but more importantly, began the Wings' road swing off on the wrong foot.
The now-viral sequence took place early in the game with the Suns clinging to an 18-15 lead. As Bueckers drove in the lane, the bang-bang play happened without any intervention from the refs with no foul called.
Wings coach Chris Koclanes took the high road when addressing the media following the game, assuring those concerned about Bueckers' long-term playing status.
“(Paige Bueckers) is feeling okay,” Koclanes said.
Whether Bueckers returns to 100 percent is a far different story, however. Dallas won't get much rest time either, as the Chicago Sky await Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Sky have lost two in a row and three of their last four entering the game. Both teams appear to be going in similar directions with their respective seasons as the attention has turned to their young stars to carry the load.
Bueckers was limited to 11 points in 24 minutes of action, her fewest since a May 24 loss to the Atlanta Dream where she was held to an identical clip.
Despite the head-scratching no foul fall, Bueckers remains a key asset for a Wings team still in rebuild mode. With muxh of the season to go, the ex-UConn legend can't afford injuries or the potential to miss significant minutes during a game-by-game basis.
For now, the Wings have to quickly move on and continue to regain consistency as the second half of the season looms large with much to be decided.
The Wings are still a young team learning how to win, but without Bueckers at her best, the uphill battle may continue.
