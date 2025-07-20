Paige Bueckers, Team Collier dominate WNBA All-Star Game
The WNBA held its annual All-Star Game on Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was Team Caitlin Clark against Team Napheesa Collier, although Clark was out due to an injury.
Starting for Team Clark were Kelsey Mitchell, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Aliyah Boston, and A'ja Wilson. On Team Collier were Collier, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Dallas Wings rookie sensation.
Bueckers has had a historic rookie season, which led to her being named a starter for this event, shattering Caitlin Clark's fan votes received for a rookie. However, she was the last starter selected, but she joined Collier and Stewart as former UConn Huskies on the floor together.
Team Collier dominated for most of the game, winning 151-131, as Napheesa Collina won All-Star Game MVP by scoring 36 points. She was one of seven players in double-figures on her team, along with Allisha Gray (18 points), Kelsey Plum (16), Kayla McBride (15), Nneka Ogwumike (16), Courtney Williams (13), and Skylar Diggins (11 points, 15 assists).
Paige Bueckers only had six points, including the first four-pointer ever made in a WNBA All-Star Game. She shot 2/6 from the floor in 22 minutes, adding eight assists and two rebounds in her first of likely many appearances to come in her career.
Team Clark was led by Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points, but they also had eight players in double figures.
Bueckers has had a tremendous season, averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG, but she'll look to pick up more wins for her 6-17 Wings after the All-Star Break. They have a few days off before playing the Seattle Storm on Tuesday on the road.
