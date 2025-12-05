Prominent WNBA star open to idea of seeing a Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd duo in Dallas
The Dallas Wings have an opportunity to hit a double whammy this offseason if they can snag back-to-back superstars. Last season, it was former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers. This year, it could be Bueckers' former college teammate Azzi Fudd.
Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston is fully supportive of this possibility.
"I could see them going with Azzi at number one," Boston said on "Post Moves. "Like, I can see it. So I mean, we're not surprised because they did have the worst record for a little minute, but I could see them going with Azzi still number one."
Bueckers and Fudd have a public relationship, making the possible on-court pairing more than just a basketball transaction.
Fudd admitted earlier this summer during an edition of the "Close Friends Only" podcast that Bueckers is different, both on and off the court.
"Almost kind of immediately," Fudd said about their bond's early growth.
Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Remain At The Hip
"We had this on-court chemistry. And you don't remember me off the court," Bueckers told Fudd directly as the two. smiled at each other.
The humanistic side of Bueckers and Fudd could make them a perfect match should they play together. Just ask them about their private, "close friends" story.
"I would say a lot of trolling posts," Bueckers said. "Where I'm just clowning stuff that is exclusive to the friends."
Fudd agreed, as she does her best to keep up with Bueckers.
"I try," Fudd added.
Fellow WNBA legend, Candace Parker, disagrees with a possible pairing.
Candace Parker Offers Alternative To Azzi Fudd in Dallas
“I think for Azzi I would probably love to see her with Minnesota,” Parker said. “Minnesota would be great. I think that the action and your coming into a team that’s already really good. I think the Storm would be another intriguing place to live, but we don’t get to determine. This isn’t about what Azzi wants, it’s about what’s best for Dallas.”
She would rather see the Wings draft TCU standout guard Olivia Miles instead of Fudd, as chemistry-wise, Fudd says it's a better overall fit.
“And their different dynamics,” Parker said. “Like Paige is a scoring guard that facilitates and is a great passer. But Olivia is just straight up like gonna get you in your offense and push pace, hit you with some nice passes.”
Regardless of where Fudd gets drafted, her connection to Bueckers is one that will continue to get coverage for as long as possible.
