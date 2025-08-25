WNBA analyst gives immense praise to Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is putting the league on notice.
The Athletic insider Sabreena Merchant named Bueckers the league's "Rookie of the Week" after her 44-point performance against the Los Angeles Sparks.
"Although she is known for her midrange game, Bueckers has become more intentional about getting closer to the rim, especially as she commands a larger share of the offense without Arike Ogunbowale (knee injury)," Merchant wrote.
"She had four finishes in the restricted area in her masterpiece against the Sparks, plus nine more shot attempts in the paint, of which she made six. Bueckers is forever hunting the right play, even if that means passing the ball out to an open Aziaha James for the dagger instead of taking it herself against L.A."
Bueckers impressing after career-high
While Bueckers hasn't played her best in the two games since losing to the Sparks, the Wings rookie guard is still riding off that high against Los Angeles.
The hope is that she will be able to recapture some of that energy in the final couple of games during the season for the Wings.
"Two months into the season, it was already clear that Bueckers was putting together a top-two rookie season for a WNBA guard. She has been even more efficient since the All-Star break, and her 3-point percentage — the primary flaw in her resume — has climbed above league average, putting her in All-WNBA conversations despite Dallas’ poor record," Merchant wrote.
"It’s a shame that Bueckers hasn’t been able to play in many high stakes games this season, as the quality of her play demands a better showcase. The Wings front office has a lot of work to do to make sure this is the earliest Bueckers’ season ever ends. She is too good to be out of the picture at the most important time of the WNBA season."
Bueckers and the Wings hope to field a more competitive roster around their star player, but it could take another year or two to make that happen.
Bueckers was really the first key player of the future the Wings brought in, so now they have to figure out how to build around her.
Bueckers and the Wings are back in action on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
