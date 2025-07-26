Dallas Wings On SI

Will Paige Bueckers play against A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces?

The Dallas Wings have Paige Bueckers on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Aces.

Austin Veazey

Jul 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) controls the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) controls the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings return home after splitting two games on the road, and they have four straight home games in six days, starting with the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, with a sold-out crowd waiting. But with so many games in a short amount of time, the Wings need to be cautious.

Dallas has dealt with a lot of injuries this season and has a superstar with an injury history in Paige Bueckers. With that in mind, they've made a decision on her availability for Sunday's game.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Jul 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) gestures against the Golden State Valkyries during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings released their injury report for Sunday's game on Saturday afternoon, ruling out Paige Bueckers for rest. It will be just her sixth missed game this season, but she's said that she deals with knee soreness fairly often. With so many games in a short time, it makes sense to get her some rest when they can. This is the first game of a back-to-back, and they haven't wanted her to play in back-to-backs yet.

Bueckers' status for Monday's game against the elite and reigning champion New York Liberty. Both of these are big games, with reigning MVP A'ja Wilson coming to town on Sunday, but Monday will be a good example of how far away they are from competing.

Dallas also ruled out Ty Harris (left knee), Maddy Siegrist (right knee), and Myisha Hines-Allen (right lower leg) for this game. Injuries have been a constant theme for the Wings this season, which is why they recently signed Grace Berger to her second hardship contract.

Las Vegas and Dallas will tip off a 3 p.m. CST.

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

