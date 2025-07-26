Will Paige Bueckers play against A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces?

Game Status Report: @DallasWings vs. Las Vegas Aces

July 27, 2025 – College Park Center – Arlington, TX



Paige Bueckers – Out (Rest)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Myisha Hines-Allen – Out (Right Lower Leg)

Maddy Siegrist – Out (Right Knee)