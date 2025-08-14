Fever’s Sophie Cunningham rips WNBA officiating over Paige Bueckers
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was having none of the WNBA's shenanigans despite the Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings Tuesday night.
Questionable officiating is part of all sports, but it seems to be a recurring theme across the WNBA and Cunningham has had enough of the hypocricy even if it impacts her team.
In Tuesday's game, Cunningham was left frustrated for what she called "special treatment" toward Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers from the officiating crew.
"I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong," Cunningham said on a recent episode of "Show Me Something." "I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night."
Cunningham didn't stop there either, going into further detail about how the game unraveled completely.
"Like you literally couldn’t touch her, couldn’t touch her," Cunningham added. "And that s**t is so annoying to me. And you’re going to do that, than give it to our guards.”
Cunningham did give Bueckers props, but was still left baffled by what she witnessed in real time.
Paige Bueckers Called Out By Sophie Cunningham
"We know she's a good rookie and she is going to get some whistles, but to get the treatment she got last night was crazy," Cunningham said. "Crazy."
Even though the Wings won't make the postseason, Cunningham gave Bueckers her flowers regarding future career growth.
"She's already gonna be a GOAT, she's gonna be a Hall of Famer, everyone knows it," Cunningham said. "But getting some of those whistles already, oh my."
Fever coach Stephanie White backed Cunningham's eventual comments following the game, too.
"I think there's a double standard in how people get their calls," White told reporters. "I think Kelsey Mitchell, No. 1, is held or chucked on every freaking possession and never gets a call off the ball. I think Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player in the league. She never gets a call. There's a double standard there, certainly. "
As Cunningham echoed for impartiality, White did the same.
"But, again, if it's going to be physical, and you're going to allow us to be physical, then allow both teams to be physical," White added. "If you're going to call the holds, and you're going to call the chucks, then call it both ways."
The game is in the history books now, as more bad blood may intensify in future meetings.
