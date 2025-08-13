Paige Bueckers praised by coach after win in Wings vs. Fever
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings picked up an 81-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, although the Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who continues to sit with a groin injury.
Bueckers didn't have the strongest game, shooting 6/19 from the floor, but found a way to impact the game in multiple ways, finishing with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Despite her shooting struggled, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was still proud of the way she played.
"You look at that, 6-19, not her best game most efficient from the field, but those eight assists, and with Arike out, just shouldered such a load. That gets to you when we're asking you to make play after play after play... Just an incredible rookie," Koclanes exclaimed.
The win broke a five-game losing streak with this win, moving the Wings to 9-24 overall. They were once again close to blowing a double-digit lead, as they led by 13 in the first quarter but let the Fever come back and tie, and also led by 12 entering the fourth quarter. The Fever got back within one and had the ball for the final possession after Bueckers missed a shot, but they weren't able to convert.
Dallas scratched Arike Ogunbowale late before the game, but other players still stepped up. Li Yueru scored a career hig 20 points off the bench, while Maddy Siegirst matched her career high with 22 points. They helped make up for Bueckers struggling to shoot and Ogunbowale not playing, knocking off the Fever for the first time this season.
With Caitlin Clark out, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 24 points, while Sophie Cunningham (14 points), Aliyah Boston (14), Natasha Howard (12), and Chloe Bibby (11) were also in double-figures. They lost Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries last week, so pairing that with Clark's injury leaves them with a very thin backcourt.
The Road Ahead for the Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings are down to 11 games remaining, with six of them being on the road, including four straight from August 29th to September 7th. They still believe that they can make a playoff push, but with games against the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Phoenix Mercury, three of the four best teams in the WNBA, a postseason run may be unlikely.
The Wings are more likely to be in contention for the first overall pick again. They currently hold the third-worst record, but they're neck-and-neck with the Chicago Sky for the second-worst. The Connecticut Sun will likely finish with the worst record, and they could be moving out of Connecticut anyway.
