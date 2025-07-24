WNBA's Paige Bueckers gets new nickname from Azzi Fudd after relationship goes public
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers has recently gone public about her relationship with Azzi Fudd. Now, it's becoming much more serious than ever before as both women's popularity grows.
During a podcast with longtime sports media personality Sarah Spain, Fudd pulled back the curtain about their relationship and how it has evolved.
One of those aspects that's now seeing the public limelight is a nickname Bueckers dubbed for Fudd, which may stick for years to come: "The People's Princess."
“I think Paige made a comment about how I'm the princess because coach (Geno Auriemma) doesn't yell at me and somehow that morphed into people calling me ‘The People's Princess,’ “ Fudd said.
Bueckers And Fudd Were Arguably Meant To Be Together
Bueckers and Fudd are legends in their own right, despite Bueckers having swiftly transitioned to the WNBA after being selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. It's a power couple the sports world must get used to, whether one's a fan of the WNBA or not.
Within the last week or so, Bueckers has gone mainstream about her relationship with Fudd, dropping a three-word reveal during an interview with "WAG Talk."
“It’s Azzi Fudd," Bueckers said.
Bueckers successfully answered each question about Fudd during the short, now-viral clip. Topics ranged from what her phone case says to when she won Gatorade Player of the Year, and so forth.
Social media ate it up, as it's still making the rounds within the WNBA community nearly a week after it was posted.
The Wings regained momentum in their first game since the All-Star break, defeating the Seattle Storm 87-63 Tuesday night, where Bueckers made history of her own.
"A show-stopping history maker doing what she does best," the caption read. "Paige Bueckers has officially tied the record for fastest player to secure 300 pts & 100 asts!"
The Wings' roadtrip continues Friday night against Golden State. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
