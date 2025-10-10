2025 has certainly been a year where the collectibles market continued to once again prove its staying power. And nothing reinforced such staying power more than the unveiling of PSA’s Most Expensive Perfect 10s, which notes the highest sales of Gem Mint 10 cards throughout 2025. This most list is headlined by none other than a stunning $1.6 million dollar sale of a 2003 Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan #NP-MJ Number Pieces /23, featuring both a PSA 10 and Auto 10 grade.

Widely regarded as one of the most premium Jordan issues ever produced, this dual-graded masterpiece reinforces the basketball legend’s enduring dominance across the high-end hobby marketplace.

Just behind the Jordan sits global soccer icon Lionel Messi, whose 2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks #71 sold for an astonishing $1.5 million and included an MBA Gold Diamond label. Right behind that Messi was another PSA 10 example of the same card fetching $1.1 million. These sales not only underscore the importance of Lionel Messi across the hobby as a whole, but also underscores the importance of his earliest Barcelona card (especially since some hobbyists consider it to be the equivalent of a 1952 Topps Mantle).

Rounding out the top five was Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes who made modern baseball history when his 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut Patch Auto 1/1 (DNA 10, PSA 10) commanded $1.1 million, an eye-popping result for a rookie who’s already been breaking records since he burst into the scene.

Following the impressive Skenes sale, vintage basketball cards have also been in significant demand. That segment was led by the sale of a 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain Rookie #8 (PSA 10) which sold for $976,000 and assisted by the sale of a 1980-81 Topps Larry Bird / Julius Erving / Magic Johnson Rookie (PSA 10) that sold $600,000. Both cards remain cornerstones of the vintage hoops market and are especially prized for their historical significance and scarcity in pristine condition.

Coming in at 7th and 8th place respectively were a 2018 Topps Finest Autographs Shohei Ohtani “Signed in Kanji” Rookie (PSA 10) that sold for $585,000 and a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie (PSA 10),that sold for $580,000, proving each player’s hobby appeal continues to reign across the hobby.

Rounding out this highly impressive list were Stephen Curry’s 2024 Topps Now Olympics Gold Autograph 1/1 (PSA 10) which sold for $518,500, and a Pokémon Charizard #4 Holo 1st Edition Base Set 2000 Italiano (PSA 10) that sold for $449,000.

With over 75% of all graded cards in the U.S. passing through PSA, the company isn’t just setting the gold standard, it’s redefining it. In 2025, the market’s passion for the ultimate perfection is louder than ever, especially since record-breaking PSA 10 sales continue to captivate collectors all throughout the globe.

