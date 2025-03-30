Collectibles On SI

Air Jordan Jumpman Cheeto Sells at Auction

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Goldin

The bids are in and the lot is closed for the Air Jordan Jumpman Hot Cheeto.

The final price of $8,113 with Buyer’s Premium closed at 10:44pm on Saturday evening. With 32 bids, the price jumped from a start of $250 to the final $8,113 over the last two weeks.

RELATED: Pokemon Charizard Shaped Cheeto "Cheetozard" Sells for Stunning Amount at Auction

The Jumpman-shaped chip sale comes on the heels of the major sale of Cheetozard, the Hot Cheeto resembling popular Pokémon character Charizard. Cheetozard sold earlier this month for $87,840-a price higher than a Porsche 718 Cayman.

Only time will tell what next snack relic will be to join their valuable counterparts in auction history.     

MORE COLLECTIBLE UPDATES

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/Auctions