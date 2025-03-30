Air Jordan Jumpman Cheeto Sells at Auction
The bids are in and the lot is closed for the Air Jordan Jumpman Hot Cheeto.
The final price of $8,113 with Buyer’s Premium closed at 10:44pm on Saturday evening. With 32 bids, the price jumped from a start of $250 to the final $8,113 over the last two weeks.
RELATED: Pokemon Charizard Shaped Cheeto "Cheetozard" Sells for Stunning Amount at Auction
The Jumpman-shaped chip sale comes on the heels of the major sale of Cheetozard, the Hot Cheeto resembling popular Pokémon character Charizard. Cheetozard sold earlier this month for $87,840-a price higher than a Porsche 718 Cayman.
Only time will tell what next snack relic will be to join their valuable counterparts in auction history.
