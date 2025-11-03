1967 Topps Baseball: 5 Essential Graded Cards

Known for its super clean and super sharp full-color design, the 1967 Topps baseball set includes Legendary Rookies as well as Iconic Hall of Famers. From a Hall of Fame perspective this set includes names such as Mickey Mantle (#150), Willie Mays (#200), and Roberto Clemente (#400), and from a Legendary Rookie perspective this set includes rookie cards of both Tom Seaver (#581) and Brooks Robinson (#569). With that said here’s a closer look at the PSA graded versions of these cards and their recent sales.

Mickey Mantle – New York Yankees (Card No. 150)

Mickey Mantle - New York Yankees - Card No. 150 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1967-topps/mickey-mantle/auction/260912

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $150-$200 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 2 PSA 10s followed by 79 PSA 9s and according to PSA, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on October 11, 2013, and was sold for $68, 676.

Willie Mays – San Francisco Giants (Card No. 200)

Willie Mays - San Francisco Giants - Card No. 200 - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1967-topps/willie-mays/auction/-6122071282429118921

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $30-$40 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 119 PSA 9s followed by 762 PSA 8s and according to PSA, the highest public sale of PSA 9 occurred on December 5 2021, and was sold for $7,100.

Roberto Clemente – Pittsburgh Pirates (Card No. 400)

Roberto Clemente - Pittsburgh Pirates - Card No. 400 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1967-topps/bob-clemente/auction/135655

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $28-$35 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 3 PSA 10s followed by 102 PSA 9s and according to PSA, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on August 11 2018, and was sold for $43,200..

Tom Seaver – New York Mets (Card No. 581)

Tom Seaver / Bill Denehy - New York Mets - Card No. 581 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1967-topps/mets-rookies/auction/446834

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $800-$1000 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 3 PSA 10s followed by 98 PSA 9s and according to PSA, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on August 6 2021, and was sold for $344,400.

Brooks Robinson – Baltimore Orioles (Card No. 600)

Brooks Robinson - Baltimore Orioles - Card No. 600 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1967-topps/brooks-robinson/auction/254268

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $220-$270 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 2 PSA 10s followed by 43 PSA 9s and according to PSA, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on May 24 2018, and was sold for $19,489.

There’s no doubt that 1967 Topps Baseball continues to stand out as a premier vintage set for both serious collectors and cardboard enthusiasts alike. With that said, its aesthetic look coupled with its extremely limited PSA 10 populations are just two of the many reasons why both collectors are drawn to the set and its graded cards are selling for top dollar all throughout the open marketplace.

