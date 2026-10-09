1969 Topps Basketball: 4 Iconic PSA 10s Still In High Hobby Demand

The 1969 Topps Basketball set is one of those sets that still captivates both vintage collectors and fans who appreciate a time when legends such as Lew Alcindor, Walt Frazier, and Willis Reed all took to the court. As one of the most sought-after sets of the late 1960’s its historic significance takes us back to an era when arenas like Madison Square Garden (New York Knicks), the Forum (Los Angeles Lakers), and the Spectrum (Philadelphia 76ers) were all packed any time an NBA game was hosted, and the players' cards from that set still stand as iconic as ever, nearly 60 years later.

With that said, this is also one of those sets that possess low-population, higher-graded cards that continue to command top dollar throughout the hobby, and in keeping with that theme, I wanted to take a closer look at four of these cards and their most recent PSA 10 sales.

Lew Alcindor (aka Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) – Milwaukee Bucks – Card No. 25

1969 Topps Basketball - Lew Alcindor - Card No. 25 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1969%20PSA%2010&saleId=heritage-7160-88004

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $350-$500, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are only 2 PSA 10s, followed by 18 PSA 9s, and 173 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on August 26, 2016, and was sold for $501,900 via Heritage.

Walt Frazier – New York Knicks – Card No. 98 (Rookie Card)

1969 Topps Basketball - Walt Frazier - Card No. 98 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1969%20PSA%2010&saleId=pwcc-premier-8483

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $48-$75, while its graded counterparts offer much better value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 19 PSA 9s, and 190 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 6, 2023, and was sold for $252,000 via Fanatics Premier.

Oscar Robertson – Cincinnati Royals – Card No. 50

1969 Topps Basketball - Oscar Robertson - Card No. 50 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1969%20PSA%2010&saleId=pwcc-premier-8478

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $20-$35, while its graded counterparts offer much better value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 15 PSA 9s, and 183 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 6, 2023, and was sold for $186,000 via Fanatics Premier.

Jerry West – Los Angeles Lakers – Card No. 90

1969 Topps Basketball - Jerry West - Card No. 90 - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1969%20PSA%2010&saleId=pwcc-premier-8484

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $25-$50, while its graded counterparts offer much better value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 22 PSA 9s and 223 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 6, 2023, and was sold for $180,000 via Fanatics Premier.