The essential cards of 1969 Topps Basketball Tall Boys
After a basketball trading card release in 1957, it took more than a decade for Topps to get back in on the hardwood hobby. 1969 Topps Basketball remains one of the most important basketball sets of all-time. From a design standpoint, the 'tall boy' cards have remained highly sought-after vintage offerings. Taller than standard trading cards, the set's cards had the same width as the standard. From a checklist standpoint, 1969 Topps Basketball has some rookie cards for the ages. Let's take a look at some of the best cards from the iconic set.
1969 Topps Basketball #98 Walt Frazier
Frazier, the seven-time all-star and two-time NBA Champion actually debuted for the Knicks in 1967, but his 1969 Topps card is his rookie, and his most valuable card. Drafted fifth overal by New York, Frazier was named first team All-NBA on four separate occasions. He was also 1975 NBA All-Star Game MVP and a seven-time All-Defense first team player. Beyond his playing career, the Hall of Famer is one of the biggest personalities in basketball, and is a beloved Knicks broadcaster.
1969 Topps Basketball #25 Lew Alcindor
The top overall draft pick in 1969, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar publicly announced his name change from Lew Alcindor in 1971. His 1969 Topps rookie card has sold for as much as $501,900. One of the most important basketball players of all-time, both on and off the court, he was a six-time champion who held the all-time scoring record until LeBron James passed him in 2023. 19 times an NBA All-Star, the incredible big man was also perhaps the most dominant college basketball player ever, winning three straight national titles with UCLA. He was the Final Four outstanding player in each of those three seasons.
1969 Topps Basketball #50 Oscar Robertson
One of the most entertaining players in basketball history, Robertson average a triple double in 1961/62. 12-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA First-Team, Robertson won three straight college player of the year awards, and three straight college scoring titles. Interestingly 1969/70 would be his last year with the Cincinnati Royals, before heading to Milwaukee, eventually helping the Bucks to a championship in 1971.
1969 Topps Basketball #56 Wes Unseld
This Wes Unseld rookie card was actually released after Unseld's historic first season in the NBA. Drafted second overall in 1968, Unseld exploded onto the scene, taking home not only Rookie of the Year honors, but the MVP award as well. The five-time All-Star would eventually get his ring in 1978 - he also won NBA Finals MVP, leading Washington to a 4-3 series win over Seattle.