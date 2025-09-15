2024-25 Obsidian Basketball Release Overview

Panini recently released one of it's higher-end Basketball products, 2024-25 Obsidian Basketball. Breakers online have started to open the product, along with collectors around the globe. Boxes contain (on average) three autographs per box, and the chase for rare and eye-popping inserts is also present. Here is an overview of the product, and what collectors need to know.

The product itself does contain a base set with 200 cards. The names in the checklist are among some of the top players in the league, including the key rookies from last year's draft class - Alex Sarr and Stephon Castle among others. Parallels are also up for grabs. Specifically, there are 15 parallels to go after if a collector is trying to complete a rainbow of a certain player, with numbering being all over the place. Some of the parallels are unnumbered, while some are 1/1s, like the Electric Etch Vibrant Mojo.

2024-25 Obsidian Basketball Nikola Jokic Base Card | Checklist Insider

When it comes to inserts, Obsidian does a nice job of providing ones that are easier to pull, but also providing rare inserts with tremenous eye appeal. A debuting insert this year is titled Atomic Initials. The cards feature a player alongside an atomic element that fits their initials. Notable names on this checklist include: Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, and Lebron James.

24-25 Obsidian Basketball Atomic Initials Stephen Curry | Checklist Insider

One of the more notable SSPs that can be found this year in boxes is the Color Blast parallel. While it has been found in prior releases, collectors always try to obtain them when possible. In the case this year's release, a Tim Duncan Black Color Blast has already sold on eBay. The card features Duncan amid a backdrop of color, and the card itself immediately catches one's eye. For collectors of Tim Duncan or inserts, this should be towards the top of lists.

24-25 Obsidian Basketball Black Color Blast Insert Tim Duncan | eBay

Lastly, autographs will be on the mind of collectors if they are opening a box of the product. A variety of signatures can be found in hobby boxes, including Matrix Material Autos, Volcanic Signatures, and Twilight Signatures. Some of the major names that signed include: Spud Webb, Shawn Kemp, Robert Horry, Chet Holmgren, Paul Pierce, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Duren. Autographs of rookies and legends can also be found in the product, perhaps increasing the chance of landing a big time hit.

24-25 Obsidian Basketball Matas Buzelis RPA | Beckett

Breaks of 2024-25 Obsidian are still occurring on eBay Live. On September 17th, seller Joshodeezy will be opening up an entire case, which is 12 boxes. Spots for the break are currently avaiable, and it is being run as a pick your player break. This is where a buyer puts in a bid for a certain player (for example, Stephen Curry), and any Curry cards would go to that buyer. The event will start at 3:05 PM on the 17th, and can be found here.

Joshodeezy Live Event: Wednesday, September 17th at 3:05 PM | eBay Live

2024-25 Obsidian Basketball is starting to take the hobby by storm on numerous fronts. Online sellers are opening the product, and collectors are taking an interest in it. Singles are starting to sell on the open market, and unopened boxes can also be found at a number of retailers. Collectors should make a note of this year's release, as it could hold it's value over time due to the high eye appeal of the cards and their high end nature.

