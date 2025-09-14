Tony Hawk’s Iconic 900 Skateboard and Gear Poised to Shatter Auction Records

Early Rise

On September 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT, Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles will present Tony Hawk: The 900 Collection —a first-of-its-kind sale featuring the board, helmet, pads, sneakers, and other memorabilia from the night Hawk etched his name into sports history.

Tony Hawk began skating at nine in San Diego and turned pro by fourteen. As part of the iconic Powell Peralta Bones Brigade, he helped bring vert skating to a global audience. Over two decades he dominated competition, earning 73 pro wins, 19 runner-ups, 12 straight National Vert titles, and 16 X Games medals.

Tony Hawk’s 1988 Richmond Skate Ranch ID Card (est $600-$800) | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2050736/tony-hawk-richmond-skate-ranch-id-card

Innovation & Milestones

Known for invention as much as victory, Hawk created more than 100 tricks—from the Ollie 540 and Varial 720 to the landmark “900,” a two-and-a-half–spin aerial first landed at the 1999 X Games. When the sport cooled in the ’90s, he launched Birdhouse Skateboards and the billion-dollar Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video-game franchise, keeping skateboarding in the mainstream and inspiring a new generation.

Tony Hawk's personal Simpsons items gifted when he appeared on the show. | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2050780/tony-hawk-the-simpsons-production-gifted-bart-simpson-coat

Lasting Impact

Hawk founded The Skatepark Project, funding hundreds of community parks, authored best-selling books, and opened his life to audiences in the HBO documentary Until the Wheels Fall Off. His mix of skill, innovation, and advocacy ensures his name remains synonymous with skateboarding excellence.

Tony Hawk and Bones Brigade signed Nixon box and watch set. (Auction estimate $2,000-$3,000) | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2050742/tony-hawk-and-bones-brigade-signed-nixon-boxed-watch-set

A Moment That Redefined Skateboarding

On June 27, 1999, the X Games crowd in San Francisco watched the impossible become real. After countless attempts, Hawk finally landed the first documented 900—two-and-a-half mid-air revolutions on a skateboard. His triumphant yell—“This is the best day of my life!”—still echoes as one of action sports’ defining moments.

Centerpiece of the Auction

The star lot is the very Birdhouse “Falcon 2” deck, complete with Fury trucks and unmarked wheels, that Hawk rode when he landed the trick. Estimated at $500,000–$700,000, it’s a piece of sports history on par with any legendary items.

Gear from the Historic Night

Collectors can also bid on the exact equipment Hawk wore in 1999:

The “900” Helmet – Black Mosa Sports helmet, silver-marker signed and inscribed “900 in 99, X Games, S.F. 6-27-99” (Estimate: $5,000–$7,000).

Boneless Knee Pads – Worn for the historic landing (Estimate: $4,000–$6,000).

Adio Sneakers, Size 13 – Hawk’s own signature model, scuffed from the half-pipe (Estimate: $3,000–$5,000).

Nearly 100 lots—from boards to apparel—capture Hawk’s journey from teenage prodigy to elder statesman of skate culture.

Gear from Tony Hawk's legendary 900 run are up for auction. The board alone is expected to bring $500,000-$700,000. | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/auctions/tony-hawk-the-900-collection

Giving Back

True to form, Hawk is using the moment to give back. A portion of proceeds supports The Skatepark Project, the nonprofit he founded to build and fund skateparks in underserved communities across the U.S.

For baseball fans and skateboarding fans alike, a pair of Tony Hawk worn San Diego Padres jerseys. | https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/items/2050786/tony-hawk-worn-2004-san-diego-padres-baseball-jersey

More than memorabilia, The 900 Collection offers a tangible link to the night skateboarding became a global phenomenon—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own artifacts that embody the energy, risk, and triumph of Tony Hawk’s greatest moment.

