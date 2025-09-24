2024-25 Panini Immaculate Collection Basketball Release Breakdown

Panini is releasing yet another Basketball product this week, and it is one of their most high end ones: 2024-25 Immaculate Collection. This particular product rivals only National Treasures and Flawless when it comes to it's high end nature, and collectors gravitate towards it year after year. As in prior years, the base set will contain 100 cards, and rookies from the 24-25 class will have RPAs that collectors can find. In a hobby box, collectors will find 6 total cards that are in one pack. Of the 6 cards, there will be (on average) 3 autographs, 2 memorabilia cards, and 1 base card/insert/parallel. With this basic information outlined, here is a breakdown of some key cards that can be found.

Autographs

Autographs will be at the center of the release, with veteran, legend, and rookie autographs existing in the products. Some of the key autograph options include: Immaculate All Pro Signatures, Victory Signatures, Immaculate Aura Signatures, and Treasured Signatures. The Victory Signatures feature the image of the player with a date and score on the bottom of the card. While a complete checklist is not known, a preview image shows Allen Iverson with a card in the checklist.

24-25 Immaculate Collection Allen Iverson Victory Signatures | Beckett

Rookie Patch Autographs can also be found in the set, including premium patch autographs. They feature patches that take up about a quarter of the card, and a preview image that shows Donovan Clingan has a three color patch on it alongside an autograph. For collectors who are fans of, or collectors certain rookies, these may very well be must have cards for collections.

24-25 Immaculate Collection Donovan Clingan Premium Patch Autographs | Beckett

Booklets

Booklets will be a key chase in this year's Immaculate release, and some very special cards will be up for grabs. The major booklets sets in this year's product include: Showcase, Lottery Draft, and Treasure Chest. The Showcase booklets contain multiple players with on card autographs. The Lottery Draft features players who were drafted in the same year in the lottery. We know from previews that Trae Young, Luka Doncic, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will be featured on a card. Lastly, the Treasure Chest booklets have 12 memorabilia relics on one card - some crazy combinations could certainly exist, and once the full checklist is out, these have the potential to be some of the biggest cards of the release.

24-25 Immaculate Collection Lottery Draft Booklet | Beckett

Memorabilia Cards

Memorabilia cards will fall two per box, and patches will be essential when it comes to them. Champion Swatches feature some key players from past championship teams, with the patch area designed as the Larry O'Brien trophy.

24-25 Immaculate Collection Stephen Curry Champion Swatches | Beckett

Cards can also be found from specific games, which is a big plus for collectors. The NBA on Christmas Day set features players who have played on the holiday, alongside a jersey relic from the game. Game-used memorabilia can fetch a good amount of money on the open market, especially when it is a high profile player. For some collectors, this could be the reason they end up getting a box of the product.

24-25 Immaculate Collection Tim Duncan NBA on Christmas Day Relics | Beckett

Breaks are already starting to be scheduled on eBay Live. On release day (Sept 24) at 8 PM, blezsportscards will be opening some of the product. It is not currently advertised if it will be teams or players up for grabs, but it is stated that it will be $1 starting bids for spots. In either case, it allows for collectors to get their hands on the new product, and an opportunity to add some big cards to their collections. For those interested, the break can be found here.

blezsportscards Live Event: Wednesday, September 24th at 8 PM | eBay Live

2024-25 Panini Immaculate Collection is the next in a series of high end releases that will just about conclude the 24-25 release schedule for Basketball. Panini is putting in added chase elements such as game-used memorabilia from past Christmas Day games to add some additional intrigue. Autographs will also be on the minds of collectors if they open product, with a variety of legends and stars to be found. 2024-25 Panini Immaculate Collection releases nationwide on Wednesday, September 24th.

