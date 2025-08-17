2025 WNBA Impeccable Trading Cards announced by Panini
If a collector were to look at the growth of sports leagues in the hobby over the past year or so, one league would probably stand above all the others: the WNBA. This is in large part due to Caitlin Clark, the star player for the Indiana Fever. Clark has taken the league (and hobby) by storm, and Panini announced recently that they are bringing one of their high end brands to the WNBA release schedule: Impeccable. While we only know a few details about the release so far, it is worth breaking down what we do know so collectors can start preparing.
The box layout keeps with other sport release of the impeccable product, with 9 cards coming per pack. Of those, 5 will be autographs, 3 will be base or base parallels, and there will also be 1 special insert card. At the time of writing, the release date and price point for the product is not currently known. The preview image of the base cards for the product does look intriguing, They feature a full player photo amid a white background with team colors that looks almost as if it is painted. All of that is within a gold colored frame, with the player name and information at the bottom of the card, and the Impeccable logo in the top left.
With any high end product, autographs will be a big chase for collectors. The biggest chase will be Caitlin Clark, and collectors will be able to pull autographs of her from the product. While they are not rookie autographs, they will certainly hold a decent value on the open market. Autographs of current players Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell were also included in the preview images. In the case of Mitchell, there was also a patch on the card. Legendary autographs will also be present in the product, and one name that has been confirmed so far is Lisa Leslie, who was best known for her time on the Los Angeles Sparks.
The last key part of the product to mention at this time are the special inserts that are advertised. These include Timeless Moments and Stainless Stars. There will only be one insert per box, so the odds of pulling a particular player could be difficult, depending on the length of the checklist once it is announced. The Stainless Stars insert takes up a similar design to the base card, with the main difference being a giant star in the background of the card, and the title of the insert also being across the top of the card.
While collectors may not know all of the details surrounding the upcoming 2025 Panini WNBA Impeccable release, it has the potential to be a historic one. Caitlin Clark seems to always be in high demand on the open market, and she has autographs in the product. Especially in the case of WNBA fans, this is a release that collectors should keep an eye on.