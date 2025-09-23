2025 Panini Prizm FIFA Club World Cup Hobby Box Breakdown: Autos, Inserts, and 1-of-1 Legends

The World Cup is still many months away, but collectors looking to get their hands on some stunning World Cup cards only have to wait one more day until Panini releases their debut set of 2025 Prizm FIFA Club World Cup Trading Card hobby boxes, featuring exquisite autographs and stunning inserts.

Hobby Box Configuration

Each hobby box delivers more than enough chase appeal with 12 packs per box and 12 cards per pack. Inside each box you can expect five numbered Prizms, including Purple Pandora (/49), Multicolor Mojo (/25), Logo (/20), and elusive one-of-one Gold Vinyl Prizms. On top of that, collectors will have the chance of pulling 8 more Prizms, 12 inserts including two Silver inserts, and one autograph.

Product Breakdown

This Panini Prizm set features clubs the world over, including North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and more. Only the top players from each club were selected to be included in this 200-card base set.

FIFA Club World Cup Autographs

Autographs in this set include Flashback Autographs, Global Graphs, Signatures, and Dual Signatures. Autographs in this set include legends like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Thaigo Silva, Samu Aghehowa, Luiz Henrique, and Savinho.

Autographs will also come in popular and rare Prizm variations, like Silver, Mojo, Gold Velocity, and Green Velocity.

A few grail autos to watch out for in this set include one-of-one Global Graphs Green Velocity Prizms of Didier Drogba, Luis Figo, Hyeon-Woo Jo, Lionel Messi, and more. Signiture Green Velocity Prizms also have a suite of epic one-of-ones including Antoine Griezmann, Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and David Beckham.

FIFA Club World Cup Inserts

The inserts to look out for in this set include Pitch Crowns, Continental Pride, Prizmatic, and En Fuego. The hugely popular Kaboom inserts and Color Blast Duals will also be included and are likely to be a main draw for this product.

This upcoming World Cup marks only the 2nd time in history that North America will host. The first and only time a North American country held the tournament was in 1994 when the United States played host and set records for most financially successful and most attended in World Cup history.

With soccer cards up an astonishing 200% year to date (according to Card Ladder) and with two million-dollar Lionel Messi card sales in the books in September alone, these cards could fly!

