Cardboard Cameos: Kobe Bryant and a rare moment caught

When it comes to the grand stage of the postseason, notable names from other sports often show up to take in the raucous action and support their counterparts.

Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former player Kobe Bryant with wife Vanessa Bryant in attendance in game four of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The powerhouse Dodgers would go on to lose the 2018 World Series in five, proving no match for the Boston Red Sox, capturing their fourth championship over 15 years. Los Angeles' lone victory came in Game 3, an 18-inning marathon at Dodger Stadium. The following night, LA took a commanding 4-0 lead in the sixth inning, thanks to a towering blast off the bat of the occasionally enigmatic Yasiel Puig that landed in the left-field bleachers, a three-run shot that sent the crowd of 53,000-plus into a frenzy.

The Card

2018 Topps Now #947 Yasiel Puig / eBay

Although Boston would mount a late-game comeback that included five runs in the ninth, Puig's homer was a shining moment in an otherwise disappointing Fall Classic for the National League--enough so that it was immortalized on a Topps Now card the next day. While the Cuban slugger's reaction to the big bomb is captured perfectly on the front, it's the rear of this keepsake that makes it truly special.

Black Mamba Loved Baseball

A metropolis awash in sports history, the City of Angels has no shortage of superstar athletes among its ranks, spanning generations. One of its most beloved is the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion who spent his entire two decades in the league donning Lakers purple and gold.

2018 Topps Now #947 Yasiel Puig / Kobe Bryant on Back / Topps

A staunch supporter of LA's other clubs, Bryant had a front-row seat to the October magic that night, wearing a No. 8 Dodgers jersey and cheering wildly in the background as Puig began his trot around the bases. Celebrities sitting field level at Dodger Stadium is a common occurrence, but capturing an iconic player like Kobe exuding sheer joy, standing out from the crowd, makes this one of the most unique cardboard cameos to be found in any era.

Short Print Run Cards

With a print run of only 446, a raw version of the 2018 Topps Now #947 recently sold for a shade over $1k, while a BGS 9.5 fetched $1,500 on eBay in the spring of 2024. It won't come cheap, but this is likely a safe bet when it comes to long-term investing or adding a very cool card to a personal collection.

