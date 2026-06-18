2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball Release Preview

While the Basketball season has ended, the hobby keeps on moving forward. Collectors are anticipating major offseason moves and are still collecting cards of top players and rookies from this previous season. Hobbyists will have another chance to obtain key cards of the 2025-26 rookie class with a new release: Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball. This is a product that has been released in the WWE area of the hobby before, and this is the first time it finds its way to this side of the hobby.

Ahead of release, here is what collectors need to know about the product.

Release Details and Hobby Box Breakdown

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball is scheduled to release on Friday, June 19th at 1 PM EST on the Topps website. Due to anticipated demand, boxes will be available via the EQL format. For collectors who are not familiar, this allows an individual to enter a raffle to obtain a box at the retail price. Some will be selected, and some will not. The price for a hobby box has been advertised at $499.99.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

A hobby box will contain 20 packs with four cards per pack. Unlike many major releases, autographs are not guaranteed in a box. They will be tough pulls, as will be the parallels. This product aims to have strong eye appeal with the base cards alone, which is a bit refreshing to see. While big hits will be celebrated, the focus of this product is collecting. Some of the parallels in the release include: Lasers Refractor, Gold Refractor, Cactus Jack Refractor, and Superfractors. Depending on the parallel, the odds are as good as 1 in 10 packs or as tough as 1 in 7,575 packs.

Inserts and Autographs A Major Chase of the Product

Collectors will be able to chase after some short-printed inserts, perhaps most notably Astrovision. This insert features the player front and center on the card with a giant picture of a basketball hoop behind them. The player name and information, along with the Cactus Jack logo, are at the bottom of the card. Also in the background are palm trees, creating a visually stunning card. A preview image of the Cooper Flagg card is shown below. These cards could bring some appeal to the open market.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball Cooper Flagg Astrovision SSP | Checklist Insider

Autographs will be a natural chase for anyone who decides to open a box, but as stated earlier, they will be tough pulls. LeBron James is confirmed to have signed for the release, along with some other major names. Key veteran signers include: Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Jalen Brunson, and Victor Wembanyama, among others.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball LeBron James Autograph | Checklist Insider

The 2025-26 rookie class will also have autographs in the product, including Superfractor autographs. The Kon Knueppel Superfractor will be one of the most sought-after cards in the release due to the success he had this season, and a preview image was shared of it. Other rookies such as Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey also look to be in demand.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball Kon Knueppel Superfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Basketball is scheduled to release on Friday, June 19th at 1 PM EST via EQL on the Topps website. It will provide collectors with another chance to collect cards from this past season's rookie class, along with a chase for rare inserts and autographs.