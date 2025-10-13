Some expensive non-sports sales of Topps Allen & Ginter

There’s nothing in the hobby quite like Topps Allen & Ginter. Every year, collectors rip into packs expecting baseball stars—and sometimes pull presidents, rock icons, or even a ribbon worn by a prize-winning pet.

Since its modern reboot in 2006, Allen & Ginter has built a cult following for its quirky, unpredictable, and often valuable non-sport inserts. These are the cards that make collectors laugh, blink twice, and then check eBay “just in case.”

From Presidents to Pop Culture Icons

Allen & Ginter’s roots go back to the 19th-century tobacco era, when everything from boxers to buffalo hunters appeared on its cardboard. But the modern brand took that tradition and dialed it up to eleven—mixing celebrity cameos, historical figures, and cultural oddities into a baseball product that never takes itself too seriously.

And sometimes, the strangest cards turn out to be the most valuable.

Here are some of the top-selling Allen & Ginter non-sport cards from the last year—proof that pop culture can bring princely prices:

2023 Topps Allen & Ginter Cut Signature John F. Kennedy 1/1 (Sold at Goldin Auctions for $5,185) | Goldin Auctions

2011 Topps Allen & Ginter George W. Bush Auto (Sold on eBay; best offer accepted on $7,999 listing) | https://ebay.us/m/7jQBdN

2006 Topps Allen & Ginter Superstars Framed Mike Tyson Auto (Sold on Fanatics Collect for $5,160) | Fanatics Collect

2014 Topps Allen & Ginter Anthony Bourdain Auto (Sold on eBay for $3,500) | eBay

2016 Topps Allen & Ginter Mini Kevin Costner Auto (Sold on Fanatics Collect for $2,130) | Fanatics Collect

2013 Topps Allen & Ginter Axl Rose Auto (Sold on eBay for $1,798) | eBay

2007 Allen & Ginter Bruce Lee Karate Gi Relic (Sold on eBay for $1,705) | eBay

Why These Cards Hit Different

For traditional collectors, Allen & Ginter’s baseball checklists have plenty of appeal—Hall of Famers, rookies, and fan favorites all appear in retro style, with fans chasing numbered cards and autos. But for hobbyists who love the unexpected, the non-sport side is where the magic happens.

Whether it’s a cut signature from a U.S. President, a celebrity relic card, or a tongue-in-cheek concept card like the now-famous “Egg,” Allen & Ginter thrives on turning culture and history into cardboard art.

2018 Topps Allen & Ginter X #83 Cryptocurrency PSA 10 (Sold via Goldin Auctions for $1,349,32) | Goldin Auctions

Even the packaging contributes to the mystique. Mini cards, framed autographs, and “Rip Cards” that hide another card inside make every box feel like a cabinet of curiosities.

The Quirky Collectible’s Staying Power

Part of what makes Allen & Ginter special is that it never chases trends—it invents them. And in an era when collectors crave authenticity, that blend of sincerity and absurdity feels perfectly timeless.

