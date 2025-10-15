1973 Topps Football: 5 Must-Have PSA 10 Rookie Cards

The 1973 Topps Football set captures the grittiness of the NFL’s golden era, featuring 528 cards that possess a clean, colorful design and include the rookie cards of some the league’s most legendary players. Collectors remain captivated by the ultra-scarcity of its PSA 10s, especially when it comes to names like Ken Stabler, Art Shell, Tim Foley, Kenny Anderson, and Jim Langer. With that said, let’s look at the population numbers as well as the recent sales of PSA 10s for the above noted players.

KEN STABLER (RC) – Oakland Raiders - Card No. 487

Aptly nicknamed “The Snake,” Stabler was a fearless, clutch quarterback who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory with his tenacious focus and pinpoint passing. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $12-$18 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 5 PSA 10s, 107 PSA 9s, and 405 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Heritage Auctions where it was sold for $42,000 back on December 5, 2024.

ART SHELL (RC) – Oakland Raiders – Card No. 77

Known as one of the most dominant offensive tackles of the decade, Shell anchored the Raiders’ line for over a decade, earning him a well-deserved spot in the NFL Hall of Fame. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $4-$7 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 6 PSA 10s, 95 PSA 9s, and 321 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Memory Lane where it was sold for $20,432 back on January 11, 2025.

TIM FOLEY (RC) – Miami Dolphins – Card No. 158

A key member of Miami’s famed “No-Name Defense,” Foley was a smart, steady defensive back who was vital during the team’s 1970s dominance. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 5 PSA 10s, 55 PSA 9s, and 54 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via eBay where it was sold for $399 back on August 25, 2025.

KENNY ANDERSON (RC) – Cincinnati Bengals – Card No. 34

One of the NFL’s most accurate passers, Anderson led the Bengals to a 12-4 regular season record and a Super Bowl XVI victory while also being named NFL MVP for his precision passing and on-field leadership. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 5 PSA 10s, 73 PSA 9s, and 244 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Heritage Auctions where it was sold for $6,180 back on February 27, 2021.

JIM LANGER (RC) – Miami Dolphins – Card No. 341

A major piece of Miami’s offensive line during the early 1970’s, Langer’s strength and intelligence helped power the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 and earned him Hall of Fame honors. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded perspective, there are only 30 PSA 10s, 184 PSA 9s, and 222 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 10 came via Heritage Auctions where it was sold for $2.167 back on September 8, 2023.

From a collectibles perspective, the rookie cards of Stabler, Shell, Foley, Anderson and Langer allow the 1973 Topps Football set to retain its place among the best of the 1970’s. A set like this, supported by the everlasting legacies of these five players, isn’t solely about value of each card but rather the nostalgic connection to an era when these future legends first captured the hearts and minds of football fans everywhere.

