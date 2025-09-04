Must Have Cards From 2012 Topps Baseball and Their Market Value

The 2012 Topps debuted with a clean, conventional look. Simple white boarders, easy to read name tags, just a testament to a classic look. Some say Topps took the easy way out, I say why over think it. One key factor I took note of in this set, are the pictures. Topps absolutely nailed it with the great action shots of the players.

Related: Most Essential Cards From the 2011 Topps Update Baseball Set

Chipper Jones Topps | https://ebay.us/m/76HjTT

Beyond the classic look, and the great action shots, most collectors know the 2012 Topps set for another reason, Bryce Harper.

We are going to go down the road of the top 3 rookies from this set, and what the market looks like for their cards. Of course Harper makes this list, but is he number 1? Here we go:

3. Yoenis Cespedes

Yoenis Cespedes finally got his chance to play in the MLB when he was 26 years old. Not having much time to make a name for himself, he quickly became a star. Batting .292 and crushing 23 home runs his rookie year, he would finish in second place in the rookie of the year ballot. Cespedes had a nice 8 year run with a few teams, finishing as high as 8th in the MVP voting. His 32 home run and 103 RBI average over a 162 game span, puts him right up there with other great sluggers during his time.

Related: Most Iconic Cards From The 1996 Topps Baseball Set

Cespedes Topps RC | https://ebay.us/m/FRVYVM

The white jersey version goes for around $10-15, with the green hovering around $25. Both options are with the PSA 10 grade.

2. Yu Darvish

Still playing today, Yu Darvish is a master of his skills. Throughout his career Darvish has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting's 4 times, finishing as the runner up twice. Darvish has a career record of 113-93, with a career 3.64 ERA. Most likely not a future hall of famer, but Darvish has been very good for a long time.

Related: Most essential cards from 1990 Score Baseball

Yu Darvish RC PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/HUKu0i

For just $15, you can score a Darvish PSA 10.

1. Bryce Harper

Making his debut at just 19 years old, Bryce Harper had flashes of what he is capable of doing. With poise and confendence beyond his years, Harper had no problems being on the biggest stage. His first year, he produced 22 home runs, 98 runs, 59 RBI's, on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

To this date, Harper has brought home 2 MVP awards, been elected to 8 All-Stars, and is considered one of the greatest players this generation has ever seen. His biggest attribute, is what he does in the playoffs. Playing in 53 career playoff games, Harper has 54 hits, and 17 home runs, while also winning the NLCS MVP in 2022.

Related: Must Have Cards From 2003 Topps Traded & Rookie Baseball, Chrome Edition

Bryce Harper PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/uzutP7

Typically you can pull in this Harper for around $85-$100, great price for this future hall of famer.