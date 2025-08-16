2025 Bowman Chrome top chase cards
Within every yearly cycle, Bowman releases a trio of products, from early May through the beginning of the winter. In the middle of season, Bowman Chrome hits shelves for collectors as new "1st Bowman" cards of top prospects are released along with new inserts and parallels.
With a new product coming to collectors on Sept. 10, here are some things within the release that are among the top of the list for hobbyists to chase:
Red Rookie Cards Continue
After kicking off the Red Rookie Redemption program in Bowman's first release of the year in May, the rules remain the same but with plenty more rookies to chase. In Bowman's intial product a few months ago several players with the red "RC" logo were in ineligible to win Rookie of the Year, thus disqualifying their cards from the program.
In 2025 Bowman Chrome, the list of Red Rookie cards have expanded, with players such as Cam Smith, Drake Baldwin, Nick Kurtz and Dalton Rushing headlining the new group that are in the running to win this year's Rookie of the Year awards.
International Refractors
Every year's Bowman Chrome product in the summer typically introduce far more international prospect's "1st Bowman" cards and autographs compared to Bowman Baseball in May and Bowman Draft in the winter. While Topps has introduced plenty of new parallels and refractors over the years, the International Refractor allows for international players to pay tribute to their respective upbringings from across the world. The autograph refractors are numbered to five with the base variations limited to 100 copies per player.
Returning shortprints
Once one of the more common cards to pull in Bowman products, the popular "Spotlight" and "Etched in Glass" shortprints once again grace the checklist featuring some of the top prospects and young rookies in Major League Baseball.
Bowman "Spotlight", which depicts a player with a dark background and a single light behind the player have quite the visual appeal to it and have included players like Shoehi Ohtani, Gunnar Henderson among other stars in the game as well as prospects. This year, Roman Anthony, Bubba Chandler, and Konnor Griffin are among the top names featured on the "Spotlight" checklist.
The "Etched in Glass" parallels were introduced in 2024 Bowman Chrome last summer and have continued in products due to their popularity and high demand. The shortprint shows the pictured athlete with a stain-glass wall look behind them, giving off a colorful, vibrant background. In this year's edition of the product, Jacob Wilson, Roki Sasaki, James Wood, Kristian Campbell and Matt Shaw top the list of players with the available shortprint.