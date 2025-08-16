World’s Fair of Money Gets a Digital Boost
If you’ve ever dreamed of combining the thrill of a live auction with the magic of seeing legendary coins up close, the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money is about to make that happen — with a little help from eBay Live. From August 19–23 in Oklahoma City, collectors from around the globe will descend on the Oklahoma City Convention Center for the largest, most exciting numismatic show of the year, with $100M+ in rare coins, currency, and collectibles.
And if you can’t make it in person? The World’s Fair of Money is part of the eBay Live on Tour, which also includes card trade nights at major hobby shops and live streams from comic conventions. Check out this article for more information on tour stops across the country.
Coins You’ll Never Forget
This isn’t just any coin show — it’s a chance to see some of the rarest and most valuable pieces in existence:
- The almost-mythical 1804 Silver Dollar
- A 1907 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle from the famed Tyrant Collection
- Electrum coins from ancient Asia Minor
- The 1792 Washington Indian Peace Medal
- And the first public reunion in a century of the 1844-O $5 and $10 Proof Gold coins
Even if you’ve collected for decades, these are the kind of jaw-droppers that make your inner kid light up.
Buy, Bid, and Be Part of the Action
That’s where eBay Live comes in. From the conference floor, select sellers like PCB Hobby, Great Southern Coins, and U.S. Coins and Jewelry will be livestreaming exclusive deals, flash auctions, and special inventory. You can:
- Bid in real time while watching the item up close
- Jump in on a Buy It Now moment before someone else grabs it
- Chat with sellers and other collectors as the action unfolds
Whether you’re browsing from your hotel room or halfway across the country, you’ll feel like you’re right there in their booth and on the show floor.
Free Perks and Family Fun
The World’s Fair of Money isn’t just for hardcore collectors. There’s a ton of free programming and family-friendly fun for those in attendance, including:
- Free coin evaluations — bring your old coins and get an expert’s take
- Daily commemorative coin giveaways — first come, first served
- Meet the coin designer — Joel Iskowitz will be signing on Thursday
- Ernie’s Treasure Treehouse — games and prizes for kids
- Young Collectors Corner — a Saturday morning workshop for budding numismatists
Learn From the Best
If you want to sharpen your collecting knowledge, the show is packed with seminars and lectures, from beginner basics to deep historical dives. The Sundman Lecture Series this year is all about how coins reflect popular culture — perfect for both history buffs and pop culture fans.
Plan Your Visit
Odds are, if you’re in the know around coins and currencies, you’ve probably booked your travel, bought your tickets, and are ready to add to your collection. But if you want more information, or live in the Midwest and want to make a last-minute road trip, here’s what you need to know.
- When: August 19–23, 2025
- Where: Oklahoma City Convention Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- Admission: $10/day, $25/week, free for ANA members, and free for everyone on Saturday