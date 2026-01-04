2025 Cards for Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Shough - Leaders for OROY

Tetairoa McMillan, drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, is projected to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2025. Tyler Shough, drafted in the second round by the New Orleans Saints, is right on his tail. With one week left to go in the regular season, either one of these rookie standouts can take home the award. Here's a look at some of their hottest rookie cards.

2025 Absolute Tyler Shough Gold Kaboom /10

Tyler Shough Kaboom | Cardladder

Tyler started later in the season, taking over the starting role from Spencer Rattler. In the ten games Tyler has played, he has passed for over two thousand yards with nine touchdowns. The gold Kaboom insert from Panini sold for $10,000 on Dec 30, 2025.

2025 Donruss Tyler Shough Gold Downtown /10

Tyler Shough Downtown | Cardladder

The Downtown insert, also from Panini, is another big case hit that collectors love. Tyler's gold Downtown sold for $4,999 on Oct 29, 2025.

2025 Tyler Shough Impeccable Rookie Shield 14k Gold Bar 1/1

Tyler Shough Rookie Shield | Cardladder

Tyler played college football at three different colleges. He started his career at Oregon in 2018 and became a starter in 2020. Following that season, he transferred to Texas Tech but suffered injuries. In the 2024 season, he transferred to Louisville and had a breakout season. The Impeccable 1/1 14k Gold bar sold for $3,000 on Dec 29, 2025.

2025 Absolute Football Tetairoa McMillan Kaboom! Gold /10

Tetairoa McMillan Kaboom | Cardladder

McMillan had his first 100-yard game in the second game of his career. He is 71 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season with one game left in 2025. He currently has seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign. The gold Kaboom sold for $8,697 on Nov 27, 2025.

2025 Donruss Tetairoa McMillan Gold Downtown /10 PSA 10

Tetairoa McMillan Downtown PSA 10 | Cardladder

McMillan's gold Downtown, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $8,650 on Nov 20, 2025. He played his college football at Arizona where he played three seasons and ended up with over 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns.

2025 Panini Instant NFL Draft Night Tetairoa McMillan Auto 1/1

Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Night 1/1 PSA 10 | Cardladder

McMillan's draft day 1/1 card sold for $3,500 for Nov 30, 2025. The Panthers play the Buccaneers in the final game of the week with the playoffs on the line. The winner advances to the playoffs and the division champions.

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan and Saints QB Tyler Shough have emerged as the two top candidates for offensive rookie of the year. This weekend, they'll make their closing arguments. https://t.co/an2gYAbUz0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2026

