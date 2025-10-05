Monkey D. Luffy Pitching for the Dodgers

One Piece as an animated series that started in 1999 and is still running. Produced by Toei Animation and created by Elichiro Oda. One Piece has millions of fans who, besides for the show, enjoy the films, video games, trading card game, and other merchandise. Monkey D. Luffy is the main character of the show and is often referred to as "Straw Hat' because he is always wearing the straw hat he received from his mentor. Three of his closest friends are Nami, Usopp, and Roronoa Zoro, who all have their own trading cards.

2025 One Piece Monkey D. Luffy Dodgers Promo Night PSA 10

Monkey D. Luffy Dodgers | PSA

On July 7th, 2025 the Dodgers teamed up with Toei Animation to bring a One Piece promotional day to their fans. The first 40,000 attendees received a One Piece straw hat along with a trading card of Monkey D. Luffy pitching in a Dodgers uniform.

The highest sale for a PSA 10 One Piece Monkey D. Luffy card was $3,500 on July 21st, 2025. The card has recently sold for $990 on October 3rd, 2025. The day prior, a raw card sold for $605. For the past few weeks the price has been steady at $1,000 for a PSA 10 and $550 - $600 for a raw card. Card investors should consider the market on this card, which is more than just baseball. One Piece is still coming out with new merchandise and still running strong with their animated show. The straw hat that came with the card can also be bought on eBay for roughly $75.

Jul 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18). Yamamoto was also the starting pitcher for The Dodgers on July 7, 2025 | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

